Freedom Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,245 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $911,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 5,660.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 438,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after acquiring an additional 431,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 7.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,296,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,501,000 after purchasing an additional 85,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on DocuSign from $84.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

DOCU stock opened at $79.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.76 and a 52 week high of $86.75.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $508,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,106.83. This represents a 14.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $30,203.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,345.12. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,558 shares of company stock worth $4,272,768 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

