Freedom Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,597,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 214,250 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 426,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 832.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,184 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $29.26 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.