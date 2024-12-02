Freedom Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $170.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $175.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $60,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,820 shares in the company, valued at $828,027.80. This represents a 6.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.30.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

