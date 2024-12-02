Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $217,000 Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $170.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.64 and a 200-day moving average of $164.51. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $824.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

In other news, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $507,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,119.12. This trade represents a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,178,047.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 404,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,655,152.38. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,228 shares of company stock worth $3,023,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

