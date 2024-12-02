Freedom Investment Management Inc. Invests $208,000 in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 11,820.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FMAT opened at $54.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $55.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.89.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.