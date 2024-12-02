Freedom Investment Management Inc. Invests $238,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $967,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 739,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 66,871 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period.

BSCT stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

