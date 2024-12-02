Freedom Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 58.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 90.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DVA opened at $166.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.18 and a 1 year high of $169.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.57 and its 200 day moving average is $149.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. The trade was a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DVA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

