Freedom Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 31.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 52.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,056,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,313.52. The trade was a 25.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. This represents a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $78.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.42.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

