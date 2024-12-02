Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,759 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 396.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR opened at $14.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.5338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.