Freedom Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,270 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,874,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,413,000 after purchasing an additional 452,411 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 5,480,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 244.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 1,600,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Uniti Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,869,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 74,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 219,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.71.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

