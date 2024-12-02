Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Genpact by 54.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 74.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 9,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,545.60. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:G opened at $46.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.