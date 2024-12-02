Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 262 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 141.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,468 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 139.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.7% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 35.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.87.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $168.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.29 and its 200 day moving average is $168.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.