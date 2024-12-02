Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 44.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,094,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after buying an additional 641,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,907,000 after acquiring an additional 315,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,552,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $83,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,404.26. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Herzog, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $1,380,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,145.32. The trade was a 45.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $80.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average is $69.14. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $96.81. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $997.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

