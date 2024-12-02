Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 121.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,654 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $9,426,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $4,562,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVN opened at $37.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

