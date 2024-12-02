Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMHC. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $73.87 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $1,808,186.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,045,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,294,229.36. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 68,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $4,824,526.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,798.50. This represents a 38.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,621 shares of company stock worth $9,164,869. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

