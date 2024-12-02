Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 314 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $195.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.14 and its 200 day moving average is $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.