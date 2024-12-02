Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 359 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Celanese by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,663,000 after buying an additional 150,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,606 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Celanese by 608.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 689,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,754,000 after purchasing an additional 592,196 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 14.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 378,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.59.

Celanese Trading Up 0.4 %

Celanese stock opened at $73.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $71.38 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.43 and a 200 day moving average of $127.55.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.