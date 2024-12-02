Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 6,442 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 221.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. This represents a 13.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS CBOE opened at $215.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.18. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 111.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.