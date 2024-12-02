Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 7,704 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 65,072 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after buying an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 35.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 51,212 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.12.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $765.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

