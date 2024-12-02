Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NU were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter worth $98,704,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in NU by 23.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in NU by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,819,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NU by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 876,039 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NU. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $12.53 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

