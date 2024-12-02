Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.07% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 274.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $242,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares in the last quarter.

PHO opened at $71.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.23. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

