Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Farrow Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 3.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 4.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $72.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $74.22.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

