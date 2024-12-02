Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $27.55 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 135.92%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

