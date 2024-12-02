Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.53 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 162.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ICU Medical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,510.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 83.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $163.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $196.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.60 and a 200-day moving average of $147.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.66.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 1,962 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $331,734.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,665,666.78. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,364 shares of company stock worth $6,876,478. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

