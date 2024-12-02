Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 67.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 166.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 70.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $98.71 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average is $102.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $100,076.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,494.72. This trade represents a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $1,464,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,613.20. This trade represents a 14.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,339 shares of company stock worth $3,103,065 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

