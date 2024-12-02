Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.58 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $219.99 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $125.61 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.10.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.48. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Citigroup downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.41.

In related news, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total value of $4,473,005.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,972,576.88. This represents a 23.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Taylor sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $280,063.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,678.54. The trade was a 20.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,504 shares of company stock valued at $18,394,012. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

