Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AES were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 102.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

