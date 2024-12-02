Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.76 Million Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 47.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of AECOM by 7.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock opened at $116.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.12. AECOM has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $118.56.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. AECOM had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. The trade was a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACM shares. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

