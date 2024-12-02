Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,504 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 566.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 56.0% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $71,000.

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $32.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

