Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.15 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,674 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 53.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,020,625 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $257,623,000 after buying an additional 2,087,586 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 235.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,514 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,743 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,044,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $44,700,000 after acquiring an additional 758,539 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 999,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $42,782,000 after buying an additional 673,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,244,070 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $59,641,000 after buying an additional 539,793 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Tapestry
In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $514,221.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,773.88. This represents a 20.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry
Tapestry Price Performance
TPR stock opened at $62.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30.
Tapestry Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.
Tapestry Profile
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.
