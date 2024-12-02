Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 590.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,319 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,778,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after buying an additional 5,517,559 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in SEA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,096 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $38,098,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SEA by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $63,776,000 after buying an additional 196,506 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,544,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Dbs Bank raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.21.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $113.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.83. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $117.85. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 758.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

