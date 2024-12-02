Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,138,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,859,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 27.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,718,000 after buying an additional 864,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 822.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 998,995 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2,883.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 982,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,157,000 after buying an additional 949,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 930,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after buying an additional 46,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PHG opened at $27.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.