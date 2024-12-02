Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 837 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.89 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.96%.

O has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

