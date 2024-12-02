Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 537,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,465,780.56. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $129.41 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $96.45 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.12. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

