Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,105,022,000 after buying an additional 1,959,642 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $77,285,000. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 61.1% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 725,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,780,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 48.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 740,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after purchasing an additional 241,195 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $42,036,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Baird R W raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.70.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $249.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.39 and a 12-month high of $260.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.70.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,920,239.60. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $1,497,434.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,428.62. The trade was a 22.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,334 shares of company stock worth $16,379,713. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

