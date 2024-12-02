Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,396 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 738.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.86.

CNI stock opened at $111.69 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $105.28 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.6108 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

