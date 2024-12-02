Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 277 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 21.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of ITT by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of ITT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 381,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 114,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.88.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $156.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.41. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $107.10 and a one year high of $161.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.