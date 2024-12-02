Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 3,995 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.42.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $113.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.91.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.35%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.