Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 476 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,267.67.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,985.17 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,161.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,020.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,869.98. The stock has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.