Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,821 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 6,854.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,539,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,493 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $112,464,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7,234.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,613,000 after buying an additional 1,282,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Evergy by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,294,000 after buying an additional 1,138,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,374 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.22. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. This trade represents a 21.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62.93. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

