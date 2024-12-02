Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $1.54 Million Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,540,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,653,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth approximately $19,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

SW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 305.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 672.22%.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

