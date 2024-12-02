HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 21.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.29.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $327.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $371.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.84. The company has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.60 and a twelve month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

