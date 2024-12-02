Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HXL. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hexcel by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $63.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

