Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 17,200 Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Century Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 883,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,122,000 after acquiring an additional 89,310 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 544,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 444.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 362,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Century Communities by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 66,029 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCS stock opened at $90.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.83. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.87.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

