Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 71,000 AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 71,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in AtriCure by 187.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 110,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 31.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 119,929 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AtriCure by 151.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 138,046 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AtriCure from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

AtriCure Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $36.16 on Monday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.41.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.