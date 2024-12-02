Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 384.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Wingstop from $490.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $458.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.74.

NASDAQ WING opened at $328.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 95.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.76. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.06 and a 52 week high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

