Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 67,700 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Telephone and Data Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 4,082.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $34.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -2.96%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

