Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.43% of BigCommerce worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIGC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $112,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $577.66 million, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.99. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on BIGC

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.