Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 76.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Oscar Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE OSCR opened at $17.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -288.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OSCR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 276,040 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $3,748,623.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,031,262 shares in the company, valued at $68,324,537.96. This represents a 5.80 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,906.18. This represents a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,055,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,432,852 and sold 194,569 shares valued at $3,433,319. 25.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oscar Health

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.