Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,638 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 389.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,858,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,149 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at about $6,610,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 41.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,140,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,734,000 after buying an additional 515,963 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Capri from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

